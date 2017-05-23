Revealed: Which Sunderland beaches have won the coveted Blue Flag award

Sunderland’s glorious beaches have double reason to celebrate.

Roker and Seaburn have once again been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Award by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Trina Murphy Sunderland City Council Assistant Head of Service (Museums, Heritage and Arts) (left) and Ed Tutty of the Sunderland Seafront Traders Association (2nd right) with with the 2017 Blue Flag for Sunderlands Beaches, pictured with Lifeguards l-r Alex Richardson, Chris Hoggett , James Corner, Constantine Peteu and Phill Johnson Supervisor.

Both beaches have been recognised for their consistent high water quality, cleanliness and improving visitor amenities

The internationally recognised Blue Flag assures bathers and beach users of the high water quality and great facilities available for families, residents, visitors and tourists.

The Seaside Award for good beach management has been handed to Roker and Seaburn for the sixth consecutive year.

Sunderland City Council Assistant Head of Service (Museums, Heritage and Arts) Trina Murphy, said: “We were delighted to reclaim the Blue Flag for the twin resorts of Roker and Seaburn last year, and even more delighted to achieve it again this year.

“Both awards recognise our resort beaches as being some of the best in the country, and are testament to the hard work of everyone involved in achieving national recognition of that fact.

​“Sunderland has fantastic beaches with beautiful, clean water to swim and bathe in, a magnificent seafront and a pier and promenade for everyone to enjoy.

“Hopefully these flags will encourage even more people to join those who already flock to our seaside every year to enjoy our world-class beaches, events and attractions.”

Ed Tutty, from the Sunderland Seafront Traders Association said: “Achieving Blue Flag status and the Seaside Award again is fantastic recognition for all the hard work everyone has put in to get the seafront looking the way it is today.

Seaburn beach

“The flags are a visible reminder to everyone of how good and clean our beaches are, and what a fantastic place our seafront is to visit

“Continuing regeneration work and further development of amenities and attractions, will help bring-even more tourists to the area all contributing to the city businesses and the local economy.”

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “It is great news for holiday-makers, overseas visitors and businesses that rely on coastal tourism that we have been able to award so many flags this year.

“The success of our beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards are a real testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a day on the beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”