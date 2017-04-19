Revealed: What percentage of Sunderland kids were offered their first school choice?

Nine out of 10 children in Wearside will be going to their first choice of schools.

Across the city, 2,844 applications were sent in by parents on behalf of their youngsters who needed a primary, infant or junior school place from September.

Of these, 96% – or 2,772 children – were told yesterday that they would be going to their preferred school.

This is up from the previous year’s figure of 91%.

Only 80 kids were offered their second choice, and 23 youngsters were given their third choice.

There were 19 children who did not receive any of their chosen preferences - but council bosses say this was mainly due to parents listing just one school as an option.

A Sunderland City Council spokesman said: “In Sunderland, the vast majority of parents and carers all get their first primary school choice.

“If it has not been possible to do this, then information about the appeals process is within their notification letter.”

Unhappy parents now have until Friday, May 19, to return an appeal form.

Forms can be obtained from the relevant school or from the council.

An admission appeal panel can consider appeals from parents or carers who have not been offered a place at their preferred school(s).

The panel is independent and its decisions are binding on the authority, parents or carers and schools.

Equally, the decision of the panel is final. In the most exceptional cases, the decision can be reviewed by the Secretary of State for Education (or Education Funding Agency in the case of Academies) or the High Court.

All appeals are heard in private.

For more information, visit http://www.sunderland.gov.uk.