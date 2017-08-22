Residents urged to visit public exhibition over surprise bid to build new homes

Residents are urged to attend an exhibition on Wednesday about a surprise bid to build a new housing estate.

Avant Homes is holding the event in West Rainton to discuss its plans for fields near the A690 at the top of Benridge Bank.

The Chesterfield-based company has still to submit a planning application to Durham County Council or to confirm how many or what type of homes it wants to build.

Further details are expected at the consultation in the Jubilee Hall, in the village’s North Street, between 3pm-7pm.

Iain Clifford, chairman of West Rainton and Leamside Parish Council, was surprised by the bid and said councillors are to meet Avant Homes officials prior to the exhibition.

He added: “We are as in the dark as anyone else. It is a concern as we have already seen permission granted for 150 homes at the other end of the village.

“I would urge people to try to get along on Wednesday to find out more.

“Personally I would hope to see some element of start-up homes or social housing in the plans rather than just executive housing.”

An Avant Homes spokesman said: “We are looking forward to hosting this Wednesday’s public consultation about our proposed plans to bring our innovatively designed homes to West

Rainton.

“It provides an ideal opportunity for us to discuss our intentions for the development face-to-face with local residents, ahead of us submitting our planning application.”

Anyone unable to attend can email views to consultation@gva.co.uk, quoting West Rainton.