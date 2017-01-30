Rescue operation saves foal left exhausted after becoming trapped by hay bales

Teams of firefighters worked with a vet as they saved a foal which had collapsed in a field.

It is thought the piebald mare had been in difficulties for up to 12 hours on land off Black Boy Road in Chilton Moor when it was discovered.

The rescue happened on Black Boy Road in Chilton Moor.

She had been trapped by hay bales, which had fallen, and she had managed to get out, but was left exhausted and unable to stand.

Crews from Rainton Bridge and South Shields fire stations were joined by colleagues from Hebburn who took its special rescue appliance after they were called at around 4.30pm yesterday.

The operation to lift the horse and get it into a trailer took around four hours, with the mare given fluids, steroids and painkillers on the scene while the crew and vet worked.

A crane and hoist was used to lift it from the muddy ground in the field, with flood lights also drafted in as it got dark.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "The owner discovered the house in the field, and it had been like that for potentially 12 hours, but we just don't know how long.

"It wasn't able to stand and it was dehydrated and in shock.

"We used our lifting gear from our appliance from Hebburn to lift it up and the vet had given it IV fluids and some steroids.

"We were able to get the horse into the back of a box and the owner took it to their residence to give it care.

"When we left it was beginning to eat which is a good sign."