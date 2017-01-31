Red House - Down Your Way

St Cuthbert’s Church holds worship every Sunday at 10am followed by cup of tea and biscuits and every Wednesday at 6pm. All are welcome.

St Cuthbert’s Community Hall host the following activities: Monday, dance class from 4pm to 7pm; Tuesday, craft group, noon to 2pm,nearly new shop from 5.45pm to 7pm and bingo from 7pm to 8.30; Wednesday, dance class from 4pm to 7pm, Slimming World at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The hall is also available to hire, ring 0191 549 4290 for details.

Red House Karate Club meets in RedHouse Workingmen’s Club, Rewmarsh Road, every Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm to 8pm. For more information about sessions, call Eddie on 07915 671761 or pop along.

St Cuthbert’s Karate Club meets in St Cuthbert’s Church hall every Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 7pm. All ages and abilities are welcome, just pop along or ring 07804 784282 for more details.