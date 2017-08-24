Red House Academy pupil Luke is in top 3% of GCSE students nationwide

Luke Docherty's' GCSE results add up to remarkable success.

The Red House Academy pupil achieved 11 GCSE passes, including seven at A or A*, and the new Grade 9 in maths, placing him in the top three per cent in the country.

Principal Therese Quincey paid tribute to her staff and pupils for their hard work and dedication.

"It is always a privilege to see the results of individual student’s hard work, supported by staff, who are dedicated in overcoming barriers and mentoring students through the national changes evidenced this year," she said.

"Our aim is to ensure that every child fulfils their potential and is fully equipped to proceed confidently to the next stage in their life – whether this is into further study or into

training.

"All of our students now have an intended destination as a result of our outstanding careers provision.

"Next year we will do even better."