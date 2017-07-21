Red faces as Sunderland Airshow signs showing wrong dates spotted

A road sign error put highways bosses in a spin after a contractor got the dates of this year’s airshow wrong.

Eagle eyed taxi drivers were among those to spot the mistake on the signs put up on Thompson Road, Southwick, ahead of this weekend’s event.

The same sign, with the dates removed, pictued hours later.

Tens of thousands of people will make their way to the Seaburn and Roker seafront to watch Sunderland International Airshow, which starts with a launch party tonight.

Road signs informing visitors of parking plans and road closures have gone up across the city to inform drivers of plans and diversions.

But Sunderland City Council has admitted a “handful” of the hundreds of notices were showing the wrong dates for the event, July 24 to 26 instead of 21 to 23.

They have since been replaced with signs showing no dates for the event.

I thought it was hilarious when I saw them. Peter Nicholson

Taxi driver Peter Nicholson, 48, of Red House, was among the cabbies who noticed two signs with the incorrect dates on them yesterday morning.

He said: “My wife said they’re from 2015, looking back at the dates.

“I thought it was hilarious when I saw them.

“I don’t think people will have noticed the dates, they know the airshow is on Saturday and Sunday.

Councillor John Kelly.

“But they should have got it right in the first place.”

Councillor John Kelly, cabinet member for public health, wellness and culture, said: “A handful of the 300 plus road signs set up by the city council’s traffic management contractor unfortunately had the wrong date.

“Immediate action was taken to put this right as soon as the error was spotted and all signs have now either been corrected or are in the process of being corrected.”