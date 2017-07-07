Recruitment open day for new care facility in Sunderland

A new £10million care facility is set to deliver a jobs boost to Sunderland.

About 80 jobs are set to be created at Hope Bank View, on Dene Street, Silksworth.

The older person’s housing and care development is the first project launched on Wearside by Abbeyfield, an organisation which has been providing housing and care for over 60 years.

It is on target to welcome its first residents in November, and is now looking to fill about 80 posts across a range of specialisms.

They range from general, care and senior care assistants to cooks, chef managers, maintenance personnel, receptionists, administrators, finance officers and an assistant housing and care manager.

Those interested in the posts are invited to a recruitment open day, which will take place on Tuesday at The Everyone Active Centre, on Silkswroth Lane.

Abbeyfield says it is especially keen to employ people from the surrounding area to work alongside people living at the development.

Jacquelene Notman, Abbeyfield’s project lead on the development, said: “Work on Hope Bank View is progressing apace, and with our first residents set to be welcomed in November, we are now beginning the exciting progress of looking to fill 80 full and part-time jobs.

“The recruitment open day will be a great opportunity to find out more about Hope Bank View, meet current Abbeyfield staff, and discover the fantastic employment opportunities available as well as apply for posts.

“At Abbeyfield, we are proud to not only offer the highest quality care, but a thriving community atmosphere where we work closely with our neighbours to ensure everyone from residents to employees has a sense of belonging in which to flourish and succeed.

“Abbeyfield is always keen to discover and nurture new talent, and we are especially eager to talk to local people who want to work within their own area and who share our passion for putting residents and the community first.

“If you enjoy working with people, want to make a major contribution to our residents’ happiness and wellbeing, and are looking for a rewarding job that offers the chance to progress, then I would urge you to come along to our recruitment day, see what we have to offer, chat to myself and other Abbeyfield staff, and apply for the many posts we have available.”

Hope Bank View will offer 75 one and two-bedroom independent living with care properties for those aged 55 and over.

The scheme is being financed by Abbeyfield and the Homes and Communities Agency, in partnership with Sunderland City Council and building contractor Tolent Construction.

The recruitment open day will be on between 1pm and 4pm, and anyone who would like to put their name down or find out more about the scheme can call 0113 467 2830 or email silksworth@abbeyfield.com