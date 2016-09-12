Record year set to dock at Port of Sunderland

Sunderland’s port is set for a record year after seeing its cargo handling business soar.

Port of Sunderland expects to see the final volume of cargo rise significantly, after concentrating on traditional shipping activities following a downturn in offshore activity.

Port of Sunderland director Matthew Hunt

The port handled almost 750,000 tons of cargo, last year, but bosses expect that 2016 will see it produce record tonnage figures.

Port director Matthew Hunt said: “To date, it has been a fantastic year for Port of Sunderland, and we’re on course to beat figures from last year.

“While many ports have seen a decrease in business, Port of Sunderland has not left itself exposed, and has continued to service a broad range of business, meaning that it has been well-protected against any slowing in the current economic climate downturns.

“It has been fantastic to see the port so busy and we know this is only just the start. We have cleared areas of land across the Port of Sunderland, which will allow us to service an increased volume of business going forward.

And this, teamed with recently purchased handling equipment, and the reconnected rail link along the Hendon Branch line that leads right into the heart of the facility, means business is set to be bright for many years to come.”

It is six years since port management and owners Sunderland City Council laid out a new masterplan to turn the business around.

The initial plan was to concentrate on the off-shore energy sector, but with expected government backing for the sector falling through, the port has focused its attention back on traditional activities, including bulk cargo handling and project cargoes.

“Many ports have been hit hard by the dip we have seen,” said Mr Hunt.

An aerial view of the Port of Sunderland

“It has simply been necessary to go back to basics and that is exactly what we have done, attracting bulk cargoes which has led to the increased volumes we have seen passing through the port over the last year.”

City council leader Coun Paul Watson said: “Port of Sunderland is a real natural asset, and it is fantastic to see it being utilised to great effect to the benefit of the whole city.

“As well as an increase in traditional business, the port has diversified over the last few years, including the arrival of three cruise ships consecutively over the last three years, something that hadn’t happened for decades.

“The level of ambition that exists at the port has never been so high, and it is exciting to think about the vast potential that we will be able to unlock over the coming months and years.”