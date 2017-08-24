Staff and pupils alike are celebrating record breaking GCSE results at Thornhill School in Sunderland.

Executive headteacher John Hallworth told the Echo: "Despite the more difficult examinations the results are equal to those achieved in previous years and, at the highest A/A* grades, have broken all previous records with 91% of pupils achieving at least one such award within their suite of qualifications.

"All the hard work of our pupils, supported by their teachers, teaching assistants and parents, has paid off. They will now be able to choose which career path they wish to follow into the future.

"These results confirm Thornhill remains amongst the highest performing secondaries in the city and make a fantastic start to becoming an academy at the beginning of the academic year in September."

Rhian Kilty was the star performer at the school, achieving a phenomenal 10 A* grades as well as two grade 9s in English and Maths.

"I was expecting all As but not to do as well as this," said Rhian, 16.

"Now I'm going to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths at Bede."