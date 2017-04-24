Rebecca to lead course for florists

A top award-winning florist will be leading East Durham College’s new high level florist’s qualification course starting in September.

Lecturer Rebecca Hough, who hails from Peterlee, will be based in the college’s Houghall campus in Durham.

She will head up the Level 3 qualification designed to equip students with the skills to create more intricate designs and compete in national competitions.

Back in 2014, Rebecca, who previously studied at Houghall herself, won an RHS Gold Award at the Chelsea Flower Show as part of a team of florists who were selected from around the country by Interflora.

The year before she took an individual RHS Silver Award at Chelsea for her commercial work.

And Rebecca, who now lives in Hartlepool, has also been successful at the Harrogate Flower Show on a number of occasions.