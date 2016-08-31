Racing pigeon fancier could have 'vital' information after smash between mum's car and bus on Seaham road

Collision investigators are hoping to trace a potentially vital witness to a crash on the outskirts of Seaham last week.

The accident took place at 1.50pm on Tuesday, August 23, on the A182 between the A19 and Spectrum Business Park in Dawdon.

Police hope to speak to the driver of this silver Vauxhall Corsa about the collision which happened near Seaham.

The two vehicles involved were a 30-seater Go North East bus and a white Hyundai i10 car.

The car driver, a 36-year-old woman from Seaham remains in the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with injuries classed as serious, but not life-threatening.

Her three children, aged 10, seven and two, where also taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Two of the bus passengers were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and six of the passengers were also injured but did not require hospital treatment

The bus driver was not hurt.

The road was shut for three hours following the crash to allow for vehicle recovery and collision investigation activity.

Over the last week police have been taking witness statements and studying the footage recorded on the CCTV cameras installed on the bus.

One image on the system clearly shows a silver, five-door Vauxhall Corsa parked at the roadside almost directly opposite where the collision happened.

Other footage suggests the man may have stopped at that location to release some racing pigeons.

Investigating officer, Pc Ian Cousins said; “I should stress there is absolutely no suggestion the Vauxhall Corsa was involved in any way, we simply want to get in touch with this gentleman as a potential witness who might be able to help our inquiries.”

The man concerned is asked to contact Pc Cousins via the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.