Put the umbrellas away - an 'almost' dry week is predicted for the region

Dust off the sunglasses - the sun might coming out to play again.

There's hardly a drop of rain in sight for the forthcoming week according to forecasters at the Met Office.

After Friday's lightning storm and downpours, next week is set to be a much drier affair - although it might not be quite warm enough for a swim in the sea.

Experts are predicting a cloudy start to the week on Monday - with highs of 15C

But the sun will be making appearance on Tuesday and Wednesday when thermometers are set to give readings of around 16c.

The rest of the week is likely to be much of the same.

However, there may be a small shower on Thursday at about 4pm.