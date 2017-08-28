Pupil selected for national School Games finals

A Sunderland cricketer has been selected to compete at the School Games national finals.
Layla Tipton, from Hetton, has been selected to be part of the cricket squad at the multi-sport event, which sees the UK’s most talented school-age athletes compete.
About 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the School Games, which will take place take place at Loughborough University from August 31, to September 3
The 15-year-old Hetton School pupil and member of Eppleton Cricket Club was delighted to have been chose.
She said: “The England women’s semi-final in 2016, which I watched in New Delhi with Durham Ladies, really inspired me – I’d love to achieve that level in the future.
“I can’t wait to take the next step in my sport at the School Games.”
