Public inquiry into plans to build 75 new homes in Seaham

A public inquiry will be held later this month into a housing firm’s 20-year bid to build scores of new properties.

Bellway Homes first unveiled plans to build houses on farmland at Dalton Heights, near the A19 at Seaham, in 1997.

After an initial application for 134 homes was turned down by the former District of Easington council and the Government, the company submitted revised plans for 75 two, three and four-

bedroomed homes in 2014.

These too were turned down by Durham County Council last year over traffic, flooding and wildlife concerns.

A four-day public inquiry will now be heard by an independent inspector at the Glebe Centre, in Durham Place, Murton, from Tuesday, July 25, at 10am.

Members of the public are allowed to attend.