Prime Minister Theresa May set to visit North East today

Prime Minister Theresa May is visiting the North East today in her second visit to the region during the election campaign.

A Conservative Party spokesman for the North East has confirmed Mrs May will be visiting Middlesbrough and West Yorkshire around lunchtime today.

As part of her visit she looks set to make a speech in both locations and will hold a Q&A session at a factory in West Yorkshire.

On her visit last month Mrs May made a speech in Eshott, Northumberland and the Linksill Centre in North Shields, where she was greeted by an invited crowd.

In her speech she said Jeremy Corbyn is “simply not up to the job” of being prime minister and a Labour government would result in economic chaos.

Last night the Prime Minister refused to take part in a BBC TV debate that would have seen her go head-to-head with Labour leader Jermy Corbyn and the other party leaders.

During the debate she was criticised for not taking part, but Home Secretary Amber Rudd, representing the Conservatives, said "part of being a good leader is having a good, strong team".

We will bring you more on the details of her visit as we get it.