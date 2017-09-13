Praise for Sikh community after war memorial is restored

Readers have praised the Sikh community after a memorial to Sunderland war heroes which had fallen into disrepair has been restored to its former glory.

The cross-style memorial which was installed at the former Christ Church in Ashbrooke following WWI to honour the 67 men of the parish and congregation who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during The Great War.

Over the decades, the names inscribed in the Portland stone had become hidden by moss and the steps surrounding the memorial were in desperate need of repair. But it has now been restored by members of the city’s Sikh community.

Linda Huxtable said: “A brilliant gesture to restore a memorial honouring servicemen who lost their lives in the First World War. Sikh’s we salute you.”

Ken Mason wrote: “Sikhs where alongside us in many conflicts we have fought over the years they are good genuine honest hardworking loyal trustworthy people thanks always to the Sikh community.”

Kam Chera commented: “So proud of my Sikh community, especially the committee at Sunderland Sikh Temple.”

Peter Maggiore stated: “Respect for where you live, it’s history and heritage is a wonderful thing. Live and let live, it’s not difficult if you are prepared to fit in. Great gesture.”

Steve Swinney said: “I have had the pleasure of working here and the people are so friendly and kind....Keep up the great work.”

Mark Loughton commented: “I love the Sikh and Hindu community. Always integrated well to British culture. Absolutely awesome gesture.”