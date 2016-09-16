Power restored to thousands of North East homes after lightning storms strike

Power has been restored to 28,000 homes after lightning storms hit the North East today.

The lightning, which was sporadic and intense in parts of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Teesside, caused power cuts for around 38,000 people.

Engineers from Northern Powergrid have successfully restored customers since the storms started in the early hours by diverting electricity through alternative routes on its network, wherever possible.

The electricity distributor is continuing to monitor the weather and has taken action with additional staff being drafted into repair the damage the lightning storms have caused to parts of North East’s power network.

Northern Powergrid also has its helicopter ready to fly today, weather conditions permitting, to carry out network inspections and help spot any damage so repairs can be carried out as soon as possible.

Rod Gardner,head of network operations, said: “We have invested in maintaining and upgrading our network but weather like the intense, sporadic lightning storms we saw this morning across parts of our region can cause damage to our power network.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that our engineers will continue to work throughout the day, diverting electricity through alternative routes on our network and coordinating repairs so we can restore power for customers who are still affected and we thank them for their patience.”

The company is reminding customers that its website, northernpowergrid.com, has an easy-to-use power cut map and reporting service which customers can use to log a power cut, get updates and find advice about what to do in a power cut. It is encouraging customers to take a minute today to bookmark the website on their mobile phone.

Northern Powergrid’s 24/7 Twitter (@northpowergrid) and Facebook pages are providing regular updates and advice to customers and local communities.

The electricity distributor can also be contacted on 0800 66 88 77 in the North East.