Power cut affects over 2,000 homes in South Tyneside and Sunderland

Over 2,000 homes across South Tyneside and Sunderland are currently without power as a result of a power cut.

The unplanned power cut took place around 2pm today affecting 2,750 homes in the postcode areas of: NE35, NE36, SR5, SR6.

Northern Powergrid have confirmed the cut and say it has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the area.

They say staff are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and aim to have power restored by 3:45pm.

