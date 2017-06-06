Popular teesside folk singer Vin Garbutt has died

The talented Teesside folk singer Vin Garbutt has died at the age of 69.

Well known in Hartlepool for his many performances in the town, Vin passed away this morning.

His family broke the sad news on their Facebook page that the professional travelling singer has sadly died.

They wrote: "It's with great sadness and extremely heavy hearts that we must inform you that our beloved Vin passed away this morning.

"He loved the life he shared with you all, and we know how much he'll be missed.

"Although we won't be able to see him again, we're grateful that we will be able to listen to him for the rest of our lives.

"All the very best, Pat, Emma, Tim, Katie & Louis"