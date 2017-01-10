Popular Sunderland mum’s legacy lives on in Purple Promise Party

A mum whose passion for life touched the hearts of Wearside will be honoured at a special fundraising event.

Even in her final days, Jayne Woodhouse, 46, of Red House, was passionate about helping others and urged friends and family to carry on her charity work after her death.

Jayne Woodhouse, who died after battling cancer.

Her legacy will live in a Purple Promise Party, which will raise funds for St Benedict’s Hospice in Ryhope who cared for Jayne until she lost her six month battle with lung cancer in June.

Jayne’s sister-in-law Joanne Woodhouse Graham, who’s organised the event with daughter Faye-Louise, said: “The name comes from the fact that Jayne idolised Prince, the promise is because we promised her we’d carry on her work and party, because Jayne told us that’s what we had to with the rest of our lives.

“Before we realised just how quickly Jayne would go, we’d planned to set up an office space in her house for all the charity work she had planned. We promised her we wouldn’t give up.”

Jayne was a much-loved character in Sunderland and hundreds turned up to her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Southwick, which she had planned.

Prior to her death, the mum-of-one fulfilled her dying wish of seeing her only child, Ryan Gregory, marry his partner Mel McGrory at a touching ceremony.

It came just weeks after the mum renewed her wedding vows to husband David, known as Woody, which was top of her bucket list.

She was given the shock diagnosis she had terminal lung cancer in January last year and, despite the devastating blow, selflessly threw herself into raising awareness and funds to help other Sunderland patients.

The Purple Promise Party will take place from 7pm on Friday, January 20, at The Rosedene in Ashbrooke and is the latest event to be held in Jayne’s memory following an event at the Point and a junior football tournament, which have raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

There will be a pink prosecco arrival at the black tie event, with women requested to wear purple dresses and accessories. Highlights will include a performance from Sunderland band Social Room, a photo booth, buffet and more.

Tickets are priced £25 from Joanne. You can contact her on joannegraham119@gmail.com or via her Facebook page.