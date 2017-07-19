Pop-up city centre to show what Sunderland has to offer

Sunderland city centre is hitting the road this weekend.

Sunderland Business Improvement District (Bid) has created a new ‘pop-up city centre’ to highlight all it has to offer.

Sunderland Bid, Sharon Appleby

The specially-modified shipping container will make its debut at the Sunderland International Airshow this weekend.

Visitors will be able to find out more about upcoming city centre events and activities, and enjoy a first-class view of the action from a special platform.

Bid staff will be handing out flags and inviting visitors to sign up to a free weekly newsletter, keeping them up to date with city centre news and giving them access to money saving offers.

Visitors will also be able to enter into a prize draw to win an overnight stay for two at the city’s Hilton Garden Inn.

Our pop-up will enable us to go out and about in the region and let people know what a thriving, dynamic and go-ahead place it is. Sharon Appleby

Bid head of business operations Sharon Appleby has big plans for the new arrival.

“With events like the airshow and the Tall Ships race, which is coming to Sunderland next summer, there has never been a better time to shine a spotlight on the city,” she said.

“Our pop-up will enable us to go out and about in the region and let people know what a thriving, dynamic and go-ahead place it is.

“This is the kind of thing I’d like to be able to offer to the levy payers, so if they want a meeting space or they want to have a little event, it will be a bit quirky.

“I’d also like to be able to use it for our events and we’ll be looking at offering it to some of the restaurants and potentially using it for students from the college.

“I would also like to be able to take it to other places - not all the time but maybe four to six times a year, to places in the region we can promote the city centre.”