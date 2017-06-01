Poll shows Sunderland wants to get closer to nature

Wearside’s city slickers have a love of nature but find it hard to connect with it, says the Wildlife Trust.

A new poll of 50 people living in Sunderland found residents understand the importance of caring for nature and want to see more wildlife around them.

The fact that so many adults want to see more nature in Sunderland gives us real optimism that together we can ensure wildlife has a home in our future. Kirsty Pollard

The poll of 50 people found 86% of residents say nature is important to them – but 74% of them say they don’t spend enough time getting into the wild.

Just 17% said that the last ‘wow’ moment they had with nature was in their local area – while 56% of people recall special moments with nature from elsewhere, such as television, holidays and visits to the countryside.

And just three per cent have enjoyed a wild place as part of their working day in the last week.

Kirsty Pollard, Durham Wildlife Trust education and engagement officer, said: “The poll clearly shows how much nature means to people living in Sunderland.

“As urban spaces continue to grow, more and more of our wildlife is having to adapt to share our neighbourhoods and urban green spaces.

“The fact that so many adults want to see more nature in Sunderland gives us real optimism that together we can ensure wildlife has a home in our future.

“It’s a shame that only a fifth of city dwellers have experienced a special moment where they were amazed by wildlife they’d seen or heard in their local area recently.”

The poll results are released as The UK’s Wildlife Trusts launch their 30 Days Wild challenge, encouraging people to commit Random Acts of Wildness – daily connections with nature – every day for thirty days. More than 35,000 people have pledged to do this so far.