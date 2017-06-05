What are the main parties promising on housing?

Jeremy Corbyn has promised a "new deal" on housing to help people let down by the "broken market", aiming to make it a key issue in the closing stages of the General Election campaign.

Here are what the main parties have to say on the issue in their manifestos:

CONSERVATIVES:

The Tories acknowledged that "we have not built enough homes in this country for generations" and housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Theresa May's party pledges to meet its 2015 commitment to deliver a million homes by the end of 2020 and a further 500,000 by the end of 2022.

The plans would support "high-quality, high-density housing" like mansion blocks, mews houses and terraced streets with 160,000 homes on land currently owned by the state.

While "social and municipal" housing providers would be involved, the Tories said that in the past "councils have been amongst the worst offenders in failing to build sustainable, integrated communities".

A new council housing deals will help build more social housing, with fixed-term social houses which would be sold privately after 10-15 hears with an automatic right-to-buy for tenants.

The proceeds will be put back into funding further homes.

LABOUR:

Mr Corbyn's party says Britain is facing a "housing crisis" and for too many people the pressures they face are getting worse.

Labour will invest to build over a million new homes and by 2022 there will be at least 100,000 council and housing association homes a year being constructed for "genuinely affordable rent or sale".

A new housing ministry would focus on tackling the crisis and ensure "homes for the many, not investment opportunities for the few".

Labour would start work on a new generation of new towns to build the homes we need and avoid urban sprawl.

There would be thousands more low-cost homes reserved for first-time buyers with local people given "first dibs" on new homes in their area to help them get on the property ladder.

For renters, Labour will make new three-year tenancies the norm, with an inflation cap on rent rises. New laws would ban letting agency fees for tenants.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS:

The "housing crisis in Britain has become an emergency", according to Tim Farron's party.

The Lib Dems pledged to build 300,000 homes a year, which would be "sustainably planned to ensure that excessive pressure is not placed on existing infrastructure", potentially with the state directly commissioning houses to fill gaps in the market.

At least 10 new garden cities would be built in England, providing "tens of thousands" of high-quality, zero-carbon homes.

A new government-backed British Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank would have a remit of providing long-term capital for major new settlements projects.

People who cannot afford a deposit will be helped by a new "rent to own" scheme where rent payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, until they own it outright after 30 years.

The Lib Dems would ban lettings fees for tenants, cap up-front deposits and increase minimum standards in rented homes.

A new "help to rent" scheme would provide government-backed tenancy deposit loans for all first-time renters under 30.