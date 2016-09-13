Tyneside MP for Sunderland? How you could be affected by proposed political changes

Parts of Sunderland could find themselves with a Tyneside MP if proposed changes to Wearside’s political map are approved.

The Boundary Commission for England has published its ideas for new Parliamentary constituency boundaries in the North East.

Sunderland city skyline...

And the proposals, which are already causing a stir, include;

*People living in the Castle, Redhill and Washington North wards being moved into the Jarrow constituency.

*A new Sunderland West constituency which would swallow up four wards from the existing Houghton and Sunderland South constituency, as well as taking in the Birtley ward from Gateshead.

*A new Easington and Houghton constituency that would take in Copt Hill, Doxford and Houghton.

The proposed new constituency boundaries in Sunderland.

*People living in Hetton coming under the City of Durham constituency.

*Sunderland Central being one of only three seats in the North East left unchanged.

*A reduction from 29 to 25 constituencies across the region.

Those changes would mean people across Sunderland being split into the control of five different MPs rather than just three as is currently the case.

The commission is currently conducting a review on the basis of rules set by Parliament in 2011.

New boundaries are set to come in by September 2018.

The number of constituencies in England is set to fall from 533 to 501 and require that every constituency – apart from two exceptions – must have an electorate that is no smaller than 71,031 and no larger than 78,507.

Those residents affected will remain under the same local authorities that they are with now.

A consultation over the plans, which runs until December 5, can be seen at www.bce2018.org.uk.

WHO GOES WHERE - HOW SUNDERLAND WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED CHANGES

Under the Boundary Commission proposals, the following wards would be included in the Parliamentary seats listed.

*Sunderland Central - Barnes, Fulwell, Hendon, Millfield, Pallion, Ryhope, Southwick, St Michael’s, St Peter’s. Total electorate: 71,232.

*Sunderland West - Sandhill, Shiney Row, Silksworth, St Anne’s, St Chad’s, Washington Central, Washington East, Washington South, Birtley. Total electorate: 72,720.

*Easington and Houghton: Dawdon, Deneside, Easington, Horden, Murton, Passfield, Peterlee East, Peterlee West, Seaham, Copt Hill, Doxford, Houghton. Total electorate: 74,094

*Jarrow: Castle, Redhill, Washington North to be included alongside seven South Tyneside wards and Wardley and Leam Lane of Gateshead. Total electorate: 74,473.

*City of Durham: Hetton to join 10 Durham County Council wards as far across as Tow Law. Total electorate: 73,244.