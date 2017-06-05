TV star Ross Kemp in Sunderland to back Labour candidate ahead of election

TV personality and presenter Ross Kemp has been on Wearside to show his support for Labour’s candidate for Sunderland Central with the General Election just days away.

Ahead of Thursday’s General Election, Ross, known for appearing in BBC soap EastEnders as well as hosting award-winning documentaries in war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Syria, was backing Julie Elliott to win the public’s vote.

TV actor and presenter Ross Kemp on the Labour Campaign Trail in Sunderland with candidate Julie Elliott. Picture by Tom Banks

Speaking before a walk around Sunderland city centre where he eventually met with Labour Party supporters at Bethany City Church, in Ashbrooke, he said: “We’re going around the country supporting MPs that we believed care about their constituents and I know Julie is one of those people.

“For the work Julie’s done over the past few years, helping to save one of the fire stations here, her work in helping to push through the New Wear Bridge and the Vaux site and I hope that shows on Thursday in the vote.

“If we want an intelligent workforce, we have to invest in it.

“This area is famous for skilled workmanship.

“Labour want to double the number of apprenticeships and stop young people being saddled with debt by cutting tuition fees.”

Ross added that while Jeremy Corbyn was not his choice to be Labour leader, he is fully backing him in the General Election.

“I’ve been very open that Jeremy was not my first chice to be leader of the Labour Party, but I think he’s done well considering.

“I disagree with him on certain things, particularly to do with the British Military, but I’ve got nothing against him.

“If you see someone who is prepared to stand up and speak their mind, someone who is an underdog, then we as a country will lean towards that.”

Ross also attacked the Conservative government for allowing Zero Hours Contracts.

“Labour are promising to end Zero Hours Contracts, which are something used by the rich to manipulate us.

“Labour is also going to put £35billion into the NHS which is desperately needs.”

Mrs Elliott said: “It’s fabulous to have Ross here supporting me and my campaign and hopefully that will help to get us over the line on Thursday.”