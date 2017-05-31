Theresa May 'liar' song in battle with Justin Bieber to top UK charts

A song labelling Theresa May a "liar" is battling to replace pop superstar Justin Bieber at the top of the UK charts.

Captain Ska's Liar Liar GE2017 has shot up the Official Singles Chart since its release last week, landing at number three on Wednesday.

The track criticises the Prime Minister, using samples of her speeches and interviews alongside clips of other senior Tories with the chorus "She's a liar liar, you can't trust her, no, no, no".

Its rise through the chart means it is now in with a chance of replacing Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito at the summit in Friday's chart announcement.

The song has already replaced Bieber at the top of the iTunes most downloaded chart and the Official Charts revealed sales were being driven by downloads, with more than 30,000 people purchasing a digital copy in five days.

The song has also been streamed more than 100,000 times while the music video, which references cuts to police and schools, has received more than one million views on YouTube.

It is expected to be the highest new entry in this week's top 40, although the song will not be played during the chart countdown as it may breach Ofcom guidelines during the ongoing election campaign.

In a statement, BBC Radio 1 said the song would not be played but insisted they had not banned the track.

They said: "We do not ban songs or artists, however our editorial guidelines require us to remain impartial and the UK is currently in an election period, so we will not be playing the song."

All proceeds of the song sold before election day on June 8 will be donated to food banks around the country and campaign organisation The People's Assembly Against Austerity, who supported the track.

A version of the song was released seven years ago in response to the coalition government and reached number 89 in the charts.

The People's Assembly are organising a protest outside the BBC during Friday's chart show demanding they play the song.

The group are planning to "blast the song" in Portland Place in central London and claimed the broadcaster had "been anything but impartial" during the election campaign.

They added: "For an unsigned band to make it this far in the charts shows the huge public opinion growing against Theresa May and her government, we demand this opinion is given its fair play on the airwaves."

By Wednesday afternoon, 45 people have said they will attend the protest on its Facebook event.