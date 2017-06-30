Sunderland MP's office still suffering 'major disruption' following Parliamentary cyber attack

One of Sunderland's MPs has sent a message to constituents informing of continued disruption to her office in the city following a cyber attack last weekend.

Parliamentary emails were hit in the attack last Saturday, which saw MPs and Peers unable to access their emails remotely.

And today, Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, sent out a message on her Twitter account saying that her Sunderland Office is still suffering "major disruption".

The MP, who held her seat in this month's General Election, has advised those with urgent queries to call: 0191 565 5327.