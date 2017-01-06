Sunderland MP holds public hearings to get your views on Brexit

A Wearside MP wants to hear her constituents’ views on Brexit as the countdown to leaving the European Union continues.

Ahead of the triggering of Article 50 later this year, Sharon Hodgson, Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, has launched a Brexit Listening Exercise and will stage two public hearings.

These will be held at Harraton Community Centre, in Washington, on Saturday, January 21, and at South Hylton’s Tansy Centre on Saturday, February 25.

The MP’s office said the exercise will also include a questionnaire, allowing those who cannot attend the public meetings to still provide their thoughts.

Mrs Hodgson said: “Brexit is the most momentous constitutional, economic and diplomatic issue facing our country at the moment and it is important that we get it right.

“It is now six months since the referendum result, and three months out from when the Prime Minister has proposed to trigger Article 50, yet still we are none the wiser about what Brexit will look like.

“The voices of local people must be heard as these negotiations begin and that is why I am launching this listening exercise so that residents can help inform my work as their local Member of Parliament when scrutinising the Government’s approach to Brexit.

Constituents are asked to contact her by emailing sharon.hodgson.mp@parliament.uk or calling 0191 417 2000.

They can also request the Brexit questionnaire be posted out to them.

Constituents must RSVP and register for the one of the two public meetings well in advance.