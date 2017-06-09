South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck returned with an increased majority

Labour strengthened its grip on South Shields as Emma Lewell-Buck was returned to Westminster with an increased majority.

As the nation watched the race for 10 Downing Street take endless twists and turns, there were no shocks in one of the safest Labour seats in the country.

Mrs Lewell-Buck saw her majority rise from 10,614 in 2015 to 14,508 in 2017.

Speaking to the Gazette after the result was declared at the town’s Temple Park Centre, she said she had a good indication the vote would go her way while out door-knocking during the campaign.

She said: “The feedback I got from people, I knew there would be a similar vote, but I had no idea my majority would increase.

“I feel very emotional and I feel overwhelmed.

“There’s no greater feeling than people saying we want you to continue to do the job you’ve been doing and it means I’ve been doing something right.”

She added she would continue to push to save South Tyneside District Hospital, support the town centre through reduced rates, fight for more investment in the Metro system and battle austerity.

Turnout in the constituency was 40,772 (64.3%), an increase from 36,265 (57.8%) in 2015.