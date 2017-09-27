South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck needs operation after fall following 'speech on clumsiness' at Labour Party conference

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has thanked NHS staff and announced she needs surgery after a fall at the Labour Party conference.

The MP was one of a number of delegates at the conference at The Grand Hotel in Brighton, and had been giving a speech on dyspraxia and how it causes her clumsiness.

She said on twitter: "Thanks to staff at The Grand Hotel and paramedics for looking after me.

"To you lovely twitter people asking how I am. I'm in A&E with a broken wrist being well looked after by our amazing NHS. "It happened just after I was giving a speech in #Lab17 fringe where I was speaking about how my dyspraxia makes me clumsy!"



Mrs Lewell-Buck later posted a picture of herself in hospital wearing a sling, and revealed she needed an operation.

It's not the first time the MP has had a medical mishap.

In 2015 she broke her ankle after taking a tumble while running the Great North Run.

Mrs Lewell-Buck ended up with her leg in a cast after the accident near the Robin Hood Pub on the second half of the half marathon route.

The MP was forced to watch her new leader Jeremy Corbyn's first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at home on TV with her leg in a cast.



