Sharon Hodgson makes it a hat-trick of Labour holds in Sunderland

The polls have closed – and despite the Conservatives closing in Labour has retained its Washington and Sunderland West constituency.

Sharon Hodgson held on to the seat she has held since the 2005 general election.

Tom Appleby (Liberal Democrat) 961

Michal Chantkowski (Green Party) 514

Bryan Forster (UKIP) 2,761

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative) 11,699

Sharon Hodgson (Labour Party) 24,639

In 2015, Ms Hodgson received 20,478 votes, ahead of the UKIP in second with 7,321 and the Conservatives in third with 7,033.

Turnout: 60.3%