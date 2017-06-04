POLL: Theresa May faces calls to postpone General Election after London terror attack - should she?

Theresa May is facing calls to postpone the General Election in the wake of the London terror attack.

Seven people were killed and more than 48 were injured after three suspects ploughed a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking others in nearby tourist hotspot Borough Market. Mrs May has since faced calls to postpone the election, due on June 8, particularly coming less than three weeks after the Manchester bombing.

Chris Cook, writing on Twitter, said: "We need to cancel or postpone this election.

"It is impossible to have an unbiased campaign when our news is being dominated by terrorism."

Roy Shepherdson added: "The General Election IS the target. Can't let them win. Postpone it a week."

And Nick Applewhite said: "Something must be done to postpone election. Third attack in three months is horrifying."

Labour's Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, however, has said the election should go ahead to defy the attackers.

He said: “Elections are a wonderful thing and that’s one of the things that these terrorists hate and one of the things that we can do to show we’re not going to be cowed is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties, and our human rights.”

The Prime Minister is chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee this morning in response to the tragedy.

In 2001, Tony Blair had to postpone an entire election by a month because of an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Mr Blair had let it be known that he had pencilled in the election for May 3 to coincide with local council polls, but delayed the votes until June 7 because of the difficulty of campaigning while the animal disease was being contained.