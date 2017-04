Theresa May is has called a snap General Election for June in a surprise announcement outside 10 Downing Street.

Mrs May had previously said she would not call an election until the end of the current Parliament in 2020. Justifying the decision, she said: "The country is coming together but Westminster is not."

She added: "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election."

It comes as Labour lag heavily behind in the polls.