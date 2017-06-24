Parliamentary hit by cyber security attack - Lib Dem peer

Parliament has been hit by a cyber security attack, a Liberal Democrat peer has said.

Baron Rennard warned the situation meant parliamentary emails may not be accessed outside Westminster.

He tweeted: "Cyber security attack on Westminster, Parliamentary e.mails may not work remotely."

The attack follows reports that passwords for MPs and officials were being sold online by hackers.

A House of Commons spokeswoman said: "The Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorised attempts to access parliamentary user accounts.

"We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network, liaising with the National Cyber Security Centre.

"We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems."