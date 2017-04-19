MPs vote in favour of early General Election

MPs have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Prime Minster Theresa May's plea for an early General Election.

They have this afternoon voted 522 to 13 in favour of her call for the nation to go to the polls on Thursday, June 8, rather than in 2020.

Mrs May easily cleared the hurdle needed under the Fixed Term Parliament Act to bring the poll forward.

The Prime Minister needed the support of 434 MPs - two thirds of all seats in the House of Commons.

Thirteen MPs - including nine Labour - voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's motion calling for an early general election.

The Labour members were Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley), Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley), Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Fiona Mactaggart (Slough), Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton), Dennis Skinner (Bolsover) and Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton).

Three independents who voted against the motion were Lady Hermon (North Down), Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East) and Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West).

The 13th was SDLP MP Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South).