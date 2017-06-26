Labour 'would have won election with few weeks more campaigning', says John McDonnell

Labour would have won the general election if the campaign had lasted a few weeks longer, John McDonnell has claimed.

The shadow chancellor said the centre ground of politics had shifted, which was why the party got “such a good result” on polling day.

Labour won 262 seats in the general election, up from the 232 secured by Ed Miliband in 2015, but the Conservatives remain the largest party in Parliament.

Speaking to Pienaar’s Politics on BBC Radio 5 Live from Glastonbury Festival, Mr McDonnell said: “We are the centre of politics now – politics has moved on to our ground and that’s why we got such a good result. “That’s why I think if a few weeks time, if the campaign had lasted longer, we would most probably be in Government.”