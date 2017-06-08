Search

Julie Elliott holds Sunderland Central for Labour, despite improved Tory vote

Labour's Julie Elliott is announced as the winner of the Sunderland Central Seat. Pic: Tom Banks.

Labour has retained its Sunderland Central stronghold, despite a stronger challenge from the Conservatives.

Julie Elliott held on to the seat she has held since the 2010 general election.

The full result was:

Sean Cockburn (Independent) 305

Julie Elliott (Labour) 25,056

Rachel Featherstone (Green Party) 705

Niall Hodson (Liberal Democrat) 1,777

Gary Leighton (UKIP) 2,209

Robert Oliver (Conservative Party) 15,059

In 2015, Mrs Elliott received 20,959 votes, ahead of the Conservatives in second with 9,780 and the UKIP in third with 7,995.

Turnout: 45,111 (62%) - up 5% on 2015