Julie Elliott holds Sunderland Central for Labour, despite improved Tory vote

Labour has retained its Sunderland Central stronghold, despite a stronger challenge from the Conservatives.
Julie Elliott held on to the seat she has held since the 2010 general election.
The full result was:
Sean Cockburn (Independent) 305
Julie Elliott (Labour) 25,056
Rachel Featherstone (Green Party) 705
Niall Hodson (Liberal Democrat) 1,777
Gary Leighton (UKIP) 2,209
Robert Oliver (Conservative Party) 15,059
In 2015, Mrs Elliott received 20,959 votes, ahead of the Conservatives in second with 9,780 and the UKIP in third with 7,995.
Turnout: 45,111 (62%) - up 5% on 2015
