Jeremy Corbyn: Labour is ready to serve the country

The Conservatives have lost the election and should stand aside for a Labour minority government, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader reiterated his call for Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister and said his party had achieved an "incredible result", putting on more than three million votes and gaining seats all over the UK.

"I think it's pretty clear who won this election," he said at Labour's headquarters in central London.

"We are ready to do everything we can to put our programme into operation. There isn't a parliamentary majority for anybody at the present time, the party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party, the arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost.

"I think we need a change."

He added: "We are ready to serve this country."

Mr Corbyn said Labour was "ready to serve" as the Government and would not make any coalition deals or pacts.

"We have done no deals and no pacts with anybody, we're there as the Labour Party with our points of view, everybody knows what they are and everyone can see the huge increase in our support because of the way we conducted the election and the comprehensive nature of the programme we put forward."

Mr Corbyn mocked Mrs May's election campaign slogan that she would provide "strong and stable" leadership.

"She fought the election on the basis that it was her campaign, it was her decision to call the election, it was her name out there, and she was saying she was doing it to bring about strong and stable government.

"Well this morning it doesn't look like a strong government, it doesn't look like a stable government, it doesn't look like a government that has any programme whatsoever."