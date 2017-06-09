Jarrow & Hebburn remains a Labour stronghold as Stephen Hepburn’s vote grows

Stephen Hepburn celebrated 20 years as MP for Jarrow & Hebburn by romping home in the general election.

Not only did he comfortably win, but he increased his majority from 13,881 in 2015 to 17,263.

He said his priority now was to “deal with austerity and create more opportunities for young people”.

He added: “The increased majority is people voting and driven by mindless austerity.

“The second message is the importance of young people coming out because for the first time a political party has given young people a futures.”

Mr Hepburn said he would also work to ensure people in his constituency have no need to turn to food banks, which he says have seen a rise in demand by 400% since the last general election two years ago.

Turnout in the constituency was 43,023 (66.4%), a rise from 38,564 (60.4%) at the last election.

