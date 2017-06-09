Election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn calls for Theresa May to resign after her snap general election backfires on bad night for Tories

Theresa May has said the Conservatives will act to ensure "stability" if the Tories emerge as the largest party with the biggest number of votes after yesterday's general election.

Mrs May's comments appeared to indicate she is preparing for the possibility of a hung parliament, after her massive gamble on a snap election backfired sensationally.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Theresa May to resign.

* Follow our Live Blog for the latest general election results and reaction.

After going into the June 8 poll on the back of opinion polls suggesting she was heading for a substantially increased majority, Mrs May lost two ministers, including the author of her manifesto, among a string of Conservative casualties.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country".

After 325 constituencies had declared, a Press Association forecast had the Tories set to win 325 seats, exactly half of the 650 MPs in the Commons but enough to maintain a working majority if Sinn Fein continues with its practice of not taking any seats they win.

A BBC analysis, which also took into account the exit poll which first revealed the shocking scale of the Tories' difficulties, suggested Mrs May was heading for 318 seats.

Accepting victory in Islington North, Mr Corbyn said voters had opted for hope and "turned their backs on the politics of austerity".

The pound plummeted more than 1.5% against the US dollar and 1% against the euro as the shock figures set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a second election later in the year.

Speaking as she was re-elected MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said: "At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability.

"If, as the indications have shown and if this is correct, the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do."

The humiliating result facing Mrs May sparked questions about her future as PM and Conservative leader, after she took the fateful decision to bring forward the election date by three years in the hope of extending her Commons majority to bolster her position in Brexit talks.

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May when she took office last July, told ITV: "Clearly if she's got a worse result than two years ago and is almost unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader."

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said the party would hold Mrs May to her campaign statement that if she lost six or more seats she would no longer be Prime Minister.

"Theresa May's authority has been undermined by this election," said Mr Watson.

"She is a damaged Prime Minister whose reputation may never recover."

Mr Osborne said there would be "a very big post mortem coming" in the party after the loss of Treasury minister Jane Ellison in Battersea.

Her defeat was followed by the loss of Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer in Ipswich.

Mr Gummer was the author of the manifesto which was blamed for driving away older voters furious at its plans to sell elderly people's homes after their deaths to pay for social care.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918.

Other prominent departures from the House of Commons included former deputy prime minister and ex-Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, who lost Sheffield Hallam to Labour after 12 years, and the Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Angus Robertson, whose Moray seat was taken by Tories.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats.

And Tim Farron's party took Bath back from Conservatives.