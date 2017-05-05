Durham County Council election results revealed

Election results for Thursday’s Durham County Council poll have started to be announced.
Blackhall
CRUTE, Rob (Labour) 1115*;
EATON, Tom (Conservatives) 412;
FRANKLIN, Steve (North East Party) 259;
POUNDER, Lynn (Labour) 1041*;
ROBINSON, Jamie Michael Stuart (North East Party) 240.
Dawdon
ARTHUR, Robert (Seaham Community Party) 710;
BRACE, Kathryn (Seaham Community Party) 520;
COOPER, Ben Thomas (Conservative) 209;
KENNEDY, Leanne (Labour) 812*;
REAY, Robert James (Greens) 117;
SHAW, Kevin Joseph (Labour) 886*.