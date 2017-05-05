Conservatives win Tees Valley Mayoral election

The Conseratives have defeated Labour in the Tees Valley Mayoral election
Conservative Ben Houchen won after a run-off against Labour rival Sue Jeffrey.
The majority of people in Hartlepool voted Labour, with Ukip coming second in the borough.
