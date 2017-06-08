Bridget Phillipson holds Houghton and Sunderland South with slightly reduced majority

The people have spoken – and despite a better from the Conservatives, Labour has retained its Houghton and Sunderland South seat.
Bridget Phillipson held onto the seat she has held since the 2010 general election, with a slightly reduced majority.
The full result was:
Richard Bradley (Green Party) 725
Paul Edgeworth (Liberal Democrat) 908
Paul Howell (Conservative Party) 12,325
Michael Joyce (UKIP) 2,379
Bridget Phillipson (Labour) 24,665
Mick Watson (Independent) 479
In 2015, Ms Phillipson received 21,218 votes, a majority of 12,938 over the UKIP candidate, with the Conservatives in third.
Turnout: 60.9%
* Follow the latest general election news on our Live Blog.
