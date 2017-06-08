Bridget Phillipson holds Houghton and Sunderland South with slightly reduced majority

The people have spoken – and despite a better from the Conservatives, Labour has retained its Houghton and Sunderland South seat.

Bridget Phillipson held onto the seat she has held since the 2010 general election, with a slightly reduced majority.

The full result was:

Richard Bradley (Green Party) 725

Paul Edgeworth (Liberal Democrat) 908

Paul Howell (Conservative Party) 12,325

Michael Joyce (UKIP) 2,379

Bridget Phillipson (Labour) 24,665

Mick Watson (Independent) 479

In 2015, Ms Phillipson received 21,218 votes, a majority of 12,938 over the UKIP candidate, with the Conservatives in third.

Turnout: 60.9%

