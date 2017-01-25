Are MPs really going to vote against the Brexit wishes of their constituents? History suggests they just might.

There’s nothing more certain to put a spring your step and a smile on your face than those three magical words: “Further Brexit negotiations.”

They are up there with ‘triggering Article 50’ and ‘Supreme Court ruling’ when it comes to filling the heart with joy. No? Aren’t you feeling the love?

The protracted and painful Brexit saga shows no sign of abating and with each new development the view ahead becomes less clear.

The Supreme Court ruling has done little to lift the gloom.

And you can bet if all sides are declaring the decision a ‘victory’ then it’s far from it.

In its simplest form, the ruling means the Government cannot trigger Brexit without a vote in Parliament.

But then nothing in this EU referendum fall-out has been simple. What we have summed up in one sentence, The Supreme Court ruling took more than 90 pages to explain!

What happens next is relatively straightforward.

The government will draw up a short piece of legislation which will be put before MPs who will then vote to trigger Article 50.

As those popular TV meerkats might put it: “Simples!”

Even the experts tell us there should be no problems. They predict that Brexit MPs will vote to trigger Article 50, as will those remainer MPs, who will respect the will of the people. Surely they would never vote against the wishes of their own constituents. That way lies madness.

But if recent political events have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Whatever three words you’re waiting for, “happy ever after” are three that may be a long time coming.