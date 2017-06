Sunderland has been celebrating its services personnel with a weekend of Armed Forces Day events.

It began on Friday with a Last Night of the Proms style-concert at Seaburn Recreation Ground, and continued yesterday with a parade and family fun day at the same venue.

Armed Forces Day in Sunderland.

And the event concluded today with another day of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

An Armed Forces Day event also took place in Seaham on Saturday, with a Drum Head Service held in Seaham Town Park.