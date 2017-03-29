300 new homes to be built in Sunderland - where will they be?

More than 300 new homes are to be built in Sunderland.

Gentoo has been given the green light to build 312 new homes across the city across three sites.

Coaley Lane in Houghton

Sunderland City Council’s Planning Committee has granted planning permission for the developments.

The sites are: High Usworth, in Washington; Coaley Lane, in Houghton and Broomhill, in Hetton.

The High Usworth site is off Wellbank Road, with the land previously home to High Usworth Junior School and Donwell Primary School.

Gentoo will be building 56 new homes there, with a combination of semi-detached and detached three and four bedroomed homes for sale.

The High Usworth site

At Coaley Lanet, Gentoo will be extending its existing Meadow View scheme with a further 128 new homes being built in addition to the 136 already under construction.

At the Broomhill site, off Houghton Road, Gentoo will be building 128 new homes. These will consist of two, three and four bedroomed homes, with a combination of homes for sale and for rent.

Gentoo’s Chair Ian Self, said: "We are delighted to have been given the go-ahead to build 312 new homes across Sunderland.

"On top of our significant existing development programme in the city, this shows that we are committed to delivering high quality new homes in sought after locations, across a variety of tenures, for the people of Sunderland.”

Gentoo's site at Thurcroft, Doxford Park

Since it was founded in 2001, Gentoo has delivered more than 1900 new homes for the city.

It is currently building 570 new homes across five sites, with its existing investment totalling more than £80million.

Those include: 155 homes at Thurcroft, in Doxford Park; 88 homes at Castle Rise, in Downhill; 132 homes at Hillcrag, in High Ford; 59 homes in Glebe, Washington and 136 homes at Meadow View, in Houghton.

Gentoo’s Castle Rise development in Downhill is now sold out.