Police warn 'disorder will not be tolerated' ahead of Sunderland v Leeds United game

Northumbria Police say disorder will not be tolerated at the Stadium of Light ahead of today's Sunderland v Leeds United game.

The two sides play each other in a 5.30pm kick-off on Wearside.

In a statement Northumbria Police said: "We look forward to welcome fans to the North East, and sharing our passion for sport here in the region.

"Please be reminded that many families will be there to support their team without disturbance.

"Public safety is therefore our priority and we will not tolerate any disorder both in the stadium or in surrounding cities.

"We will take action against those disturbing the peace and threatening the safety of themselves and others.

"As such there will be a visible police presence in the area, with officers on hand to speak with fans and offer advice or reassurance."