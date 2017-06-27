Police want to speak to this man following rape in Sunderland

Police investigating a rape in Sunderland have released this image of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened at an address in the Park Lane area in the early hours of Sunday, March 5.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured as it is thought he was in the area at the time and may be able to help police with inquiries.

A man was originally arrested and has now been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Bond said: "We have specially trained officers working with the victim to offer her support throughout our investigation.

"We're keen to identify the man who is pictured as he may be able to help us with our inquiries into this incident and would ask he, or anyone who recognises him, to get in contact with us."

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference: 216 050317.