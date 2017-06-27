Police thank concerned caller after fears for distressed woman

A woman who sparked a police alert after she was spotted in a distressed state has assured police she is safe.

Northumbria Police has said it would like to thank members of the public who got in contact after an appeal to trace a woman who it was thought may have been injured in Boldon.

On Wednesda,y June 21, police received a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen a woman in a distressed state in New Road near Arnold Street in Boldon Colliery.

Police launched an appeal to trace the woman as officers wanted to check on her welfare and make sure she was ok.

The woman saw the appeal and got in contact with police who were able to satisfy themselves she was not seriously injured.

A number of witnesses who also saw what happened got in contact with police.

Acting Neighbourhood Inspector Matt Hough said: "The person who got in contact with us initially did absolutely the right thing, they had seen a woman in a distressed state and were concerned she was injured.

"Thankfully after seeing the appeal the woman got in contact with us and we were able to make sure she was ok and not seriously injured.

"I'd like to thank her for coming forward and the witnesses who saw what happened as it helped us to be reassured nothing untoward had happened.

"The support we get from our local communities is crucial to us and something we never take for granted and are very grateful for.

"We would always encourage anyone who is concerned about anything they see that seems out of the ordinary or suspicious to get in contact."

The force has said that in an emergency or if a crime is taking place always ring 999. If it is less urgent ring 101.